Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD System Cart for FM20/30 and IntelliSpace Perinatal

Learn more about a monitoring cart available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

