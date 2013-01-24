Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

HeartStart AED use trainer

HeartStart HS1 Trainer

AED use trainer

Find similar products

Make learning easier and more rewarding for every lay responder with the HeartStart HS1 trainer.

Contact us

Specifications

Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Batteries
  • 4 AA cells
Dimensions
  • 2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D in
Kit contents
  • HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Weight
  • 2 lbs. with batteries lb
Training Scripts
  • Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand