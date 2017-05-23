Search terms

Multifunction Pediatric Electrode Pads Radiotransparent

Pads

A radiotransparent disposable pediatric pad with reduced skin irritation and plug-style connector for multifunction use.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M5500B, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .521
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 5 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3508A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Infant
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 10
Conductor Surface Area
  • 50 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 60 cm (23.6'')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 15° - 35°C (59° - 95°F)
