Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Product Type
Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.160 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
M1668A; M1669A; M1663A; M1949A