Search terms

Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 1.1 m (3.6 ft)

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

Designed for use with Philips SpO₂ monitors and sensors, the M1943A 8-pin adapter cable is 1.1 m (3.6 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets. It can be used with these sensors: M1131A, M1132A, M1133A, M1134A, M1140A, M1191T, M1192T, M1193T and M1196T.

Contact & support
Features
Sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.
  • Sensor adaptation
See all features
Sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943 A and M1943AL cable whenever you need to adapt a 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Specifications

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1131A; M1132A; M1133A; M1134A; M1901B; M1902B; M1903B; M1904B; M1191T; M1192T; M1193T; M1196T
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
See all specifications
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1131A; M1132A; M1133A; M1134A; M1901B; M1902B; M1903B; M1904B; M1191T; M1192T; M1193T; M1196T
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.