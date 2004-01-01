Search terms

The Philips 989803167191 neonatal non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) vinyl single-patient cuff features soft material and is designed to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories. Limb circumference: 4.3–8.0 cm (1.7–3.1 in). Replaces the M1868A.

Features
Soft materials

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Luer-free connections

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Backward compatibility

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Soft materials

Designed for comfort

This non-invasive blood pressure cuff features soft, comfortable materials that are specifically designed to be worn by these fragile patients.

Luer-free connections

Safe connections

This cuff does not use Luer connectors, which the FDA and other leading organizations have said can pose a significant safety hazard. Moreover, the cuff's design helps to prevent misconnections between blood pressure devices and other medical accessories such as feeding tubes, catheters, IV tubing and needleless IV ports.1 1. Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Backward compatibility

Meet new safety requirements

This non-invasive cuff solution is also backward-compatible with connector upgrade kits to allow you to meet new safety requirements using older equipment.1 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Category
  • NBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .660 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 2
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Bladder Width
  • 2.8 cm (1.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 4.3 to 8.0 cm
Bladder Length
  • 7.3 cm (2.9 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Cuff Length
  • 15.8 cm (6.2 in)
  • 1 Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) Sentinel Event Alert, Issue 36, April 2006; “Tubing misconnections, a persistent and potentially deadly occurrence”.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

