NeoNeonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose. Length = 9.84' (3.0m). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for classic bedside monitoring and replaces the M1597B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.
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Connectors are a 6mm bore diameter.
Traditional NiBP hose connector colored white hose-to-device side to distinguish from new devices