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Ultrasound
C9-4v for ClearVue Transducer
C9-4v for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C9-4v for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C9-4v broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
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Broadband technology
9 - 4 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Frequency range
9 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Field of view
180°
Applications
Endovaginal applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C9-4v for ClearVue Broadband curved array transducer - Philips