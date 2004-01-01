Search terms

New

FlexTrak

FlexTrak is a trolley for patient transportation.

Find similar products

FlexTrak trolley is a dedicated patient preparation & transportation solution for your MR system that supports easy patient transfer. FlexTrak trolley helps to make the workflow of the staff uninterrupted by allowing for patient preparation outside of the examination room, including coils, accessories, triggering and monitoring equipment.

Contact us
Features
Two foldable side bars
Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.

Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars
Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.
Click here for more information
Two foldable side bars
Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel
The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Click here for more information
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Release pedal
Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Click here for more information
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Allows for emergency CPR video

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Click here for more information
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Not battery power-dependent

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.
  • Two foldable side bars
  • Fifth swivel wheel
  • Release pedal
  • Allows for emergency CPR
See all features
Two foldable side bars
Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.

Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars
Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.
Click here for more information
Two foldable side bars
Two foldable side bars

Two foldable side bars

Foldable side rails, on both sides of the patient ensure the safety of the patient during transportation.
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel
The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Click here for more information
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Release pedal
Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Click here for more information
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Allows for emergency CPR video

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Click here for more information
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Not battery power-dependent

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.