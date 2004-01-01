Search terms

- A fast, low-pain alternative to surgery

-

Find similar products

With Sonalleve MR-HIFU, you can offer women with symptomatic uterine fibroids or adenomyotic tissue a therapy option that doesn’t exclude future pregnancy.* Patients usually go home the same day and return to their routines within two days.

Contact us
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.