Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Super Soothie Infant Soothing

Super Soothie

Infant Soothing

Find similar products

The Super Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for babies with teeth who are three months or older. It is constructed from latex-free silicone.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Pink and Blue colors

Pink and Blue colors for girls and boys

The Super Soothie is available in pink and blue.
shopping cart white 50px
Healthcare professionals - shop for mother & child care products
Buy online

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand