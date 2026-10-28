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Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup
Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup
Sucrose cup holder
Newborn supplies and consumables
Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup
Sucrose cup holder
Newborn supplies and consumables
The Sweet-Heart holder is designed to snugly hold the Sweet-Ease cup and prevent it from tipping. The Sweet-Ease cup allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup filled with a sucrose solution.
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Cell foam can be easily disinfected
Features
Cell foam can be easily disinfected
The Sweet-Heart holder is made from closed cell foam that can be easily cleaned and disinfected using standard hospital solutions.
Philips - Sweet-Ease Sweet-Heart Cup Sucrose cup holder - Philips