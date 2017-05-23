Single-patient, adhesive-free, neonatal/infant/adult SpO₂ wrap sensor

The Philips M1134A adhesive-free, single-patient wrap pulse oximetry sensor is designed to protect delicate skin while delivering a high-quality signal. It can be used on the foot or hand for neonates under 3 kg (6.6 lbs), on the big toe or thumb of children from 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs), and on the finger of adults over 40 kg (88 lbs).