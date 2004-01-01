Search terms

Masimo rainbow SET™ SpO2 accessories

Adapter cable

Find similar products

Philips adapter cable for Masimo rainbow SET™ pulse oximetry helps to overcome the challenges of low perfusion and motion artifact that limit conventional pulse oximetry. This straight connector adapter cable is for use with rainbow and M-LNCS SpO2 Sensors. Masimo part number 3342. Note: Use only with Masimo rainbow™ enabled-monitors.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 3.7m (12 ft)
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Rainbow™ Series Patient Cables are for use only with instruments containing
  • Masimo Rainbow SET® technology Version 7.0 or higher or licensed to use Rainbow compatible sensors.
  • Philips: M3001AL, M3002A, M18102A, M18105A, M18105AS
Latex-free
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 3.7m (12 ft)
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 3.7m (12 ft)
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Rainbow™ Series Patient Cables are for use only with instruments containing
  • Masimo Rainbow SET® technology Version 7.0 or higher or licensed to use Rainbow compatible sensors.
  • Philips: M3001AL, M3002A, M18102A, M18105A, M18105AS
Latex-free
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.