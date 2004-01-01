Single-Lumen. Single patient use. Circumference Range 5.8 – 10.9 cm For use with 989803183231 Neonatal Pressure Interconnect Hose.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.