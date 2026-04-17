Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
EEG Cables and Leads
EEG Cables and Leads
Lead Set
Supplies
EEG Cables and Leads
Lead Set
Supplies
4 channel EEG Trunk Cable, shielded for 9 lead EEG monitoring. This 4 channel trunk cable can also be used for 2 channels.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 ea.
Product Dimensions
2.7 meter (8.8 ft) long
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
M1027A, M1027B
Use with Philips Supplies
98980310561, 989803180521 or 989803180531 lead sets (4 channel use).
For 2 channel use, lead sets M1931A, M1932A, M1934A are recommended.
Latex-free
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - EEG Cables and Leads Lead Set - Philips