Expression Plus Software Upgrade Data Management Solutions

Expression Plus Software Upgrade Software Upgrades

Data Management Solutions

Adds the Expression Plus display and data output features. For use with Expression 865214 WPU & DCU with software revisions WPU03 and DCU03 and higher.

Specifications

Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
