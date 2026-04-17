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IP5 Replacement USB Radio Kit
IP5 Replacement USB Radio Kit
Antenna
MR monitoring
IP5 Replacement USB Radio Kit
Antenna
MR monitoring
Replacement 2.4GHz radio module for use with the Expression Information Portal, to communicate with wireless MRI Patient Monitors through the MRI room shielding. For Expression IP5.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
IP5
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
No
Package Weight
0.999 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - IP5 Replacement USB Radio Kit Antenna - Philips