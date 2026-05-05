Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1006B, M3001A, M3012A, M3014A, M3015A, M3015B, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6
Product Category
IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Type
Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
20 kits
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
36 Months
Use with Other Supplies
989803177921