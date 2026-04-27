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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
(100.26 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, adult, 2m Capnography
(259.57 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, adult, 2m Capnography
(1.11 MB)
See all
Specifications
Gas Capnography
Technology
Microstream
Tube Length
4.0 m (13.1')
Patient Application
Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
Yes
Short Term or Long Term
Long Term
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
Gas
Product Type
Capnography
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
2.263 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 25 filterlines
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Small airway adapter Capnography
PDF
|
100.26 KB
Product Brochure Philips Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, adult, 2m Capnography
PDF
|
259.57 KB
Product Brochure Philips Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, adult, 2m Capnography
PDF
|
1.11 MB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Microstream® Smart CapnoLine® H O2, adult , 4m Capnography - Philips