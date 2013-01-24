Home
Patient Cable ECG 3-lead Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

Patient Cable ECG 3-lead Grabber IEC, Tele

Telemetry Lead Set

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 3-wire ECG lead set. Grabber leads, IEC color coded (colored lead wires). Reusable. Cable length = 85 cm (33.5"). 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

