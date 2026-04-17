Single patient use. Pediatric 10-50 kg (22 – 110 lbs). Preferred application site: any single finger onto which the attachment fits well. Alternative application site: any toe onto which the attachment fits well. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
20/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803161991
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Package Weight
0.224 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.