Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

HeartStart Adult Preconnect Multifunction Pads

HeartStart Adult Preconnect Multifunction

Pads

Find similar products

Preconnect disposable adult multifunction electrode pads with plug style connector for Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillators. The leads-out wires and an easy to open package were designed for fast deployment of pads and reduced wire tangles. These preconnect pads, when used in combination with Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillator and a HeartStart hands free therapy pad cable, will contribute to reducing time to defibrillation.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, M4735A, M3508A, M3507A, 05-10200, M3507A, 05-10000, 05-10100
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 10 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3508A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/> 10 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 75 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 15° - 35°C (59° - 95°F)

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand