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Adjustable Grip Sensor Infant/Pediatric, 2 Pack
Adjustable Grip Sensor Infant/Pediatric, 2 Pack
Sensor
Supplies
Adjustable Grip Sensor Infant/Pediatric, 2 Pack
Sensor
Supplies
Contains two reusable adjustable infant/pediatric grips. Designed for infant or pediatric patients. Compatible with the 9399A Sensor.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
2/box
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Pediatric, Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
Precess, Magnitude, 4500
Use with Philips Supplies
9399A, 9399B
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.150 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Adjustable Grip Sensor Infant/Pediatric, 2 Pack Sensor - Philips