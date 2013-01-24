Home
Complete lead set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Complete lead set IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Complete shielded Lead Set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, IEC Color Coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 arm leads (39" (1m)), 2 leg leads (41" (1.04m)), and 2 x 1 into 3 Trident leads (28" (70cm)), 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 banana post adapters, 2 Trident Yoke labels (C1-C3, C4-C6), 4 colored clips, 14 colored rings, 6 white base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 233 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
