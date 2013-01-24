Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Owner Manual, FRx Manual

Owner Manual, FRx German

Manual

Find similar products

Owner’s manual for the Philips HeartStart FRx Defibrillator.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 21.6cm X 16.5cm x 1.0cm
Disposable or reusable
  • Reuseable
Consists of
  • One FRx Owner's Manual
Patient Application
  • All
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart FRx
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kgs
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand