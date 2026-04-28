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Defibrillator Chemical Paper
Defibrillator Chemical Paper
Roll
Papers
Defibrillator Chemical Paper
Roll
Papers
1 Roll, 75 mm x 25 m (3"" x 82') Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid
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Technical support
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at no cost. Register for an account
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.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(2.89 MB)
See all
Specifications
Paper Roll
Paper Size
75 mm x 25 m (3'' x 82')
Product details
Product Category
Paper
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
867172
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Roll
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
No
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
1.300 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
10 rolls per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
2.89 MB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - MRx Wide printer paper defibrillator recording paper - Philips