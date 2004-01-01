Search terms

Cannula Small, infant

Small Infant Single Use Cannula

Single Use MR Cannula for Invivo MR Systems

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonatal
Shelf Life
  • 3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
