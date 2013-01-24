Home
Vereos Proven accuracy inspires confidence

Vereos Digital PET/CT

Proven accuracy inspires confidence

Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution . With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.

Scanner Characteristics
Gantry with table dimensions
  • Length: 484.9 cm
  • Width: 220.3 cm
  • Height: 206.5 cm
Weight
  • 4,211 kg
Key specifications
Detector design
  • Digital Photon Counting (DPC)
Number of PET detectors
  • 23,040
PET timing resolution
  • 310 ps FWHM
TOF localization accuracy
  • 4.6 cm
PET effective sensitivity per cm
  • 1,427 cps/MBq/cm
PET quantitative accuracy
  • +/- 5%
