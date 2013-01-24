By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Expression IP5 is a complete interoperability solution that resembles standard bedside monitors. Access, view, and track vital signs from the control room without the need for extensive and expensive wireless router networks to pair Expression IP5 with your Expression MR patient monitoring solutions.
Implement with ease
Expression IP5 works with a host of integration engines and EMR systems to make it easier than ever for you to customize the integration of your MR patient monitoring information with your hospital information systems of EMR. IP5 features industry-standard HL7 or Serial data output protocol.
Smarter than ever
Expression IP5 blends smart decision-making support with robust case-management capabilities, tailored to your needs as well as those of your patients. Its advanced platform gives you opportunities to gain insights into a patient's condition and helps in satisfying your never-ending quest for more confident decision support.
