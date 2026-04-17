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IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
Wireless network
Monitor networking
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
Wireless network
Monitor networking
The IntelliVue Smart-hopping Access Point Controller manages the configuration and operation of the Smart-hopping Access Points in a Smart-hopping network.
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Product Brochure
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Whitepaper
Product Whitepaper
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Hospital-wide coverage
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
Features
Hospital-wide coverage
IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure
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902.82 KB
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network wireless network | Philips - Philips