Efficia anesthesia gas module 863336 module for use with Efficia CM patient monitors that support rack functionality (CM12, CM120 and CM150). Supports manual anesthetic gas identification and measurement of one of the following agents: Halothane, Isoflurane, Sevoflurane, Enflurane, Desflurane, CO2, N2O. Available in basic (manual agent ID and no oxygen measurement) or advanced (dual agent ID and oxygen measurement) versions.