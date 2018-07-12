The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Dynamic Heartmodel
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
TrueVue
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Configurable user interface.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
S9-2 Transducer
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
OLED Monitor
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
The X5-1c transducer combined with nSIGHT Plus and innovative design with its curved nose provides enhanced clinical information in 2D and 3D transthoracic imaging over a standard phased array transducer. The benefits may be decreased exam time due to faster access to echo windows, increased confidence in quantification results, and improved imaging especially of the more difficult structures.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Ultrasound
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Dynamic Heartmodel
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
TrueVue
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
Industry leading 3D image quality combined with photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source brings your 3D image alive, illuminating tissue detail and creating depth perception not achievable until now. Cardiac TrueVue has been designed to enhance communication with caregivers and can hence help with more efficient device placement.
Configurable user interface.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
A user interface designed for cardiology
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
An efficient, customizable user interface that, along with Dynamic HeartModel and AutoStrain LV provides an 8% faster standard TTE echo exam with an associated 21% reduction in interactions with the system.
Real time image alignment
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Real time image alignment
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
Deliver fast and accurate answers in real time for device positioning and sizing during procedures. 1-click alignment of catheter within cardiac anatomy, previously not possible using manual tools. More precisely visualize the region of interest for echo guided procedures such as MV repair.
S9-2 Transducer
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for pediatrics
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
Designed for higher resolution, giving you what you need for high quality imaging and confident diagnosis for your young patients. The S9-2 is the first PureWave pediatric 2D transducer that provides a wide range of imaging capability from your tiny patient to your pre-adult population and a special one-button coronary sub-mode to allow for easy and fast evaluation of the coronaries.
OLED Monitor
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Exceptional image quality
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
The OLED provides sharp and clear visualization of cardiac anatomy due to its increased dynamic range and improved contrast ratio. Everyone can see the image, even in non-traditional environments such as OR, with the OLED’s wide viewing angle.
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Designed to provide real time LAA morphology from Live 3D imaging with Cardiac TrueVue Glass and to reduce time in LAA landing area quantification even during complex interventional procedures
EPIQ CVx/CVxi - Circular Edition is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.