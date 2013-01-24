Search terms
Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in Emergency Medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Easy clip for tangle free cables
The gold standard for security
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Remote Reporting
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures
Automation features to make scanning easy
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Battery operation saves critical time
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Easy procedure guidance
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Clinical applications designed for emergency medicine
Multiport adapter for easily switching transducers
