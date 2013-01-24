Home
DynaCAD Breast Advanced visualization for breast MRI analysis

DynaCAD Breast

Advanced visualization for breast MRI analysis

DynaCAD Breast is a multi-vendor breast MR image analysis system specifically designed to help process and display large volumes of clinical images and data. With a sophisticated post-processing engine, DynaCAD supports time efficient, focused workflows with ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols and automated processes. Its comprehensive toolset provides added confidence to clinical assessments.

Features
Customizable displays of post-processed data
Strengthen confidence and productivity with DynaCAD’s ability to process, present, and synchronize multi-vendor MR images. With the user in mind, DynaCAD’s easy-to-navigate, custom viewing arrangements incorporate various post-processed data.
Lesion segmentation enhances workflow efficiency
When a suspicious area is flagged, a single click of a button launches the system’s automated lesion segmentation feature, which generates a 3D outline of the area of interest. The resulting segmentation reports overall lesion volume, location and distance from the nipple, skin and chest wall. Users no longer need to generate these results individually, freeing up valuable time.
Clearer images for more productive study reviews
Motion Correction helps reduce unwanted image artifacts, boosting time efficiency and confidence as studies are interpreted. The system can display corrected images by default, or users can toggle them on and off.
Convenient current/prior review facilitates comparative analysis
The current/prior case review lets users compare studies side by side. By providing users with the ability to link the current study alongside the prior, it assists them in completing a comparative analysis of areas of interest.
Automated reports capture and share relevant data
Patient reports can be set up to automatically capture pre-selected image sequences, kinetic curves, measurements and annotations. Lesion composition and location information are incorporated into a standardized template. Upon completion, users have the option to print the report, save it as a PDF file, or share the report as DICOM images.
Enhanced workflow for biopsy procedures
When used with DynaLOC’s visual guidance, DynaCAD Breast assists in planning workflows for breast biopsy procedures. DynaLOC’s menu driven interface guides users on the initial equipment setup process through to the confirmation of biopsy targets. The software’s extensive library of interventional instruments and hardware supports customized, site specific workflows. Computer renderings display illustrations of the patient position, device setup, target area and needle tract.

Specifications

Server Supported Operating System and SQL Platforms
Windows Server 2012 R2 Data
  • SQL Server 2016 SP2
Windows Server 2012 R2 Std
  • SQL Server 2016 SP2
Windows Server 2008 R2 Std SP1
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Windows 7 Enterprise
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Windows 7 Prof SP1, 64-bit
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Server Hardware - low volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2600 family, dual processors 4 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 32GB
Hard Disk
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~300 GB
NIC
  • 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • 1 Gbps bandwidth
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color
Server Hardware - high volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2680 family, dual processors 8 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 64GB
Hard Disk
  • 100 MB free space
NIC
  • 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • 1 Gbps bandwidth
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color
Client Supported Operating Systems
Windows Server 2012
  • R2 Standard
Windows Server 2008
  • R2 Standard SP1
Windows 10 Professional
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 8.1 Professional
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 7 Professional SP1
  • 32 and 64-bit
Client Hardware
CPU
  • Intel Core® 2 Duo
RAM
  • 4GB
Hard Disk
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~900 GB
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color

