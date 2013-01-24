The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.
