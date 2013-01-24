Perform a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips advanced Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system. Get high resolution imaging support and extra flexibility for mixed-use and dedicated procedures like PTCA.
Integrated cath lab
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. It brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting . This reduces data entry and provides access to case information when and where it's needed.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and provide high contrast resolution for all applications.
Compact design
Compact design extends your reach
This system's compact design provides full patient access and supports steep projections during cardiac and vascular procedures.
XperCT
XperCT for high-quality imaging in the lab
XperCT provides high-quality imaging in the interventional suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
