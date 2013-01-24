Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)
|X-ray tube
|
|X-ray generator
|
|Nominal power
|
|Free space within C-arm
|
|C-arm depth
|
|Angulation
|
|Rotation
|
|Source Image Distance
|
|Extended angulation (optional)
|
|Lowest lateral working position
|
|Image intensifier
|
|TV camera type
|
|Nominal II formats
|
|Constant beam filtration
|
|Image processing
|
|Handheld remote control
|
|Touchscreen
|
|ViewForum
|
|Vascular Extension
|
|Video in
|
|Analog video out
|
|Digital video out (optional)
|
|USB storage
|
|Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
|