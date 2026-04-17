Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.134 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +