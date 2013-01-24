The Philips Respironics BiPAP V30 Auto offers nine flexible therapy modes, auto-titration, and customizable alarms. The V30 Auto allows for cost-effective treatment of OSA patients in low-acuity wards across the hospital.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Because 85%-90% of OSA cases are undiagnosed, many patients with OSA are hospitalized without having completed a sleep study.¹ Others may have been diagnosed, but surgery or health issues may have affected their pressure requirements. The V30 Auto uses proprietary technology to automatically titrate pressure to each patient’s needs.
Versatile and efficient
Versatile and efficient
The V30 Auto’s compact, portable design makes it easy to transport and store, and configurable alarms allow you to adapt it to meet departmental needs. Its versatility facilitates high level care in low-acuity wards, so you can dedicate your high-acuity NIV systems to critical care areas. Accessories are compatible with other Philips NIV systems.
Easy transition to home care
Easy transition to home care
Patients who learn of their OSA in the hospital may find it easy to transition to home CPAP or BiPAP therapy because of the familiarity they gain by using the V30 Auto in the hospital. Patient comfort elements include easily adjustable exhalation relief settings and ramp.
Auto-Trak improves synchrony
Auto-Trak improves synchrony
Our proprietary Auto-Trak algorithm improves patient-system synchrony by automatically adapting to changing breathing patterns and dynamic leaks so that you don’t need to adjust trigger and cycling sensitivity manually.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.