Search terms

AF531 Single Patient Use

NIV Mask

Find similar products

This small version of the AF531 mask is intended for pediatric patients 7 years or older and > 20 kg.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • Capstrap
Elbow
  • EE Leak 2
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 5.8 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • Capstrap
Elbow
  • EE Leak 2
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • Capstrap
Elbow
  • EE Leak 2
Size
  • Small
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 5.8 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.