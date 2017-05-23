Search terms

22mm passive circuit with proximal pressure line, filterable exhalation port

Hanger, and hose clips (two filters per circuit), 10 pack

Noninvasive circuit with main flow filter, disposable swivel exhalation port with filter port and filter, proximal pressure line, hanger and hose clips.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, V60, Focus, Trilogy 202
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Bacteria Filter 342077
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 3.8102 kg
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, V60, Focus, Trilogy 202
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Bacteria Filter 342077
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 3.8102 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

