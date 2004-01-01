An optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly. The storage Basket Bin can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both Advanced and Standard carts for Lumify. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Optional Storage bin for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Dimensions top LxWxH
|
|Dimensions bottom LxWxH
|
|Dimensions top LxWxH
|
|Dimensions bottom LxWxH
|
|Dimensions top LxWxH
|
|Dimensions bottom LxWxH
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.