Our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology provides remarkable image quality and support for multiple interrogation capabilities and views not possible with 2D imaging. Designed to simplify your imaging workflow for even difficult-to-image patients.
X5-1 xMATRIX transducer
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Auto Measure AI provides fully automated 2D Doppler and length measurements. AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV, LA and RV. Dynamic HeartModel and 3D Auto RV offer full 3D quantification for LV, LA and RV volumes and functional assessment. 3D Auto MV provides dynamic analysis of the mitral valve.
Collaboration Live for tele-ultrasound
Collaboration Live lets you extend your team without expanding it, because physical distance is no longer an obstacle. Securely access on-demand expertise for real-time guidance, decision support and standardization of patient care.
Next-generation TEE imaging
The xMATRIX X8-2t transducer brings exceptional image quality and confidence to TEE imaging. Live 3D and Live 3D color flow, together with latest capabilities such as xPlane Doppler and MultiVue, help you to make a confident diagnosis in even the most complex cases.
Customizable cardiology-focused interface
Designed to optimize cardiac workflow, the new interface delivers “walk-up usability” so that users can perform exams with minimal training. The interface can be configured to match your specific workflow, which means you can focus on the patient and images, rather than searching for controls.
iRotate to easily access an optimal view
Electronically access the optimum view within the acoustical window between ribs instead of manually rotating the transducer to search for an unobscured window. This can increase accuracy in measuring LV volumes because the image is less likely to be foreshortened.
Exceptional advances for pediatric imaging
From fetal echo to pediatrics to adult congenital patients, Affiniti CVx offers a depth of imaging capability combined with streamlined cardiac workflow to reduce the steps and time needed for challenging exams such as TTE and TEE.
Elevated vascular assessment
The lightweight L12-3 ERGO transducer provides superb detail and resolution, including MicroFlow Imaging for remarkable sensitivity in assessing blood flow. The eL18-4 transducer provides thin-slice imaging for exceptional tissue uniformity from near to far depth of field across a wide range of applications and depth requirements.
3D Auto MV for mitral valve quantification
Analyze the complex anatomy of the mitral valve in 3D as well as its dynamic mechanics. This is useful from the initial discovery of mitral valve disease or pathology, to support device planning, and through monitoring of pre- and postoperative cases.
3D Auto LAA for left atrial appendage sizing
Acquire the LAA ostium size quickly and easily. Automation reduces inter- or intra-user variability, increasing confidence during procedures.
Affiniti CVx is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*2020 IMV ServiceTrak™ Imaging Award winner for best ultrasound customer satisfaction, system performance and service.
