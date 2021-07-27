Support multiple clinical workflows

Available in three configurations, varying the number and type of medical device connectors (up to nine, including a compact configuration for mobile workflows), the Capsule Neuron is ideal for critical care, non-critical care, transport and mobile workflows. The Capsule Neuron transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions to automate vital signs capture and documentation through Chart Xpress. A backup battery allows for up to 7.5 hours of data cache to limit data loss due to network or power loss. The device offers flexible mounting options including wall mount and setting on top of devices, carts and roll stands.