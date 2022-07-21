Orthopedic solutions

Disclaimers



1. Data on file. Rosink H. Dose management Zenition 50/70. DHF335436. Internal technical paper. Philips Healthcare. January 2019. 2. Data was presented during the EUROSPINE Annual Meeting 2022 by Dr. Scarone, Neurosurgeon from the University of Southern Switzerland, Lugano, Switzerland. 3. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X-ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.