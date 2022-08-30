Search terms

Acute care workflows in rhythm with you  

In acute care, information ebbs and flows. Settings change. As your partner, we work in rhythm with you to bring clarity to the complexity. We help streamline and standardize clinical workflows and deliver insight-powered solutions across the patient journey in the moments that matter.

Four clinical challenges exacerbated by the staffing crisis and by changing care environments

Critical moments in acute care can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt clinicians – and their unique rhythm of care. As healthcare delivery models change amidst rising care demands, there’s renewed pressure on clinical teams to care for patients in different environments with confidence and at every critical moment. Here’s how this plays out in four ways.

Bringing acute care to new settings

To navigate the complex transformation in acute care, healthcare providers must balance workflow efficiency with systems that put the patient at the heart of every decision. Now, healthcare systems are exploring advanced capabilities and new ways of working that can help improve efficiency and address rising demand for care cross acuities and environments.

Read the position paper (9.99MB)
Positioning paper
Visit Acute Care

Explore all we have to offer in Acute Care, including stories, our latest products and innovations, key capabilities and solutions, events and more.

