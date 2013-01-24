For Dr. Steiner, DynaCAD is essential as a diagnostic tool for the interpretation of multiparametric prostate MRI. “I have a custom layout that I’m comfortable with; it allows me to link all of the images and shows the T1, T2, diffusion-weighted images and ADC map on one screen. It also shows me the flow patterns on a second screen so that I can actually cross-link and read all of the images at the same time; I just scroll through the depth of the image,” says Dr. Steiner. “DynaCAD also has a PI-RADS module and I can actually annotate anything I dictate and have that as a report to show to the patient or the urologist.”