Philips Ambient Experience integrates dynamic lighting, sound, and video to create an engaging environment designed to ease patient stress during the procedure and positively impact workflow and productivity. These solutions provide patients with active relaxation and positive distraction to ensure better patient compliance.



The Ambient Experience model is loosely based upon Barlow’s Model of Anxiety. This explains how an anxiety causing event can start a negative spiral in dysfunctional cognitive performance.



Philips scientists, designers, and architects developed these solutions to help suppress the physiological response to stress through creation of a soothing care environment. The intent is to instill confidence in the patient and staff that the experience will be a good one.