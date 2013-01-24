Home
Cybersecurity

Secure by design:

Proactive cybersecurity for connected care

Shield question

You’re connected, but are you protected?

 

The digitization of healthcare has given caregivers the power to access, analyze, manage, and share data in ways never before possible. It has also made your medical devices, systems, networks, and hospital data highly vulnerable to cybercrime.
Shield question
Red shield bullet
Malicious computer viruses, worms, and hacker intrusions.
Red shield bullet
Sophisticated attacks demanding ransom for access to your own clinical data.
Red shield bullet
Hostile attempts to breach valuable personal information stored in healthcare records.
The threats are rarely clear, but always present. They can have a lasting impact on the security of your infrastructure, the interoperability of medical devices and clinical systems, and the integrity of patient data.

The impact of cybercrime is measurable

13M+²

 

medical records were stolen in the US in 2018 alone1
$408
cost per record
 
to remediate stolen records2
$3.86
million2
 
average cost to an institution for a single data breach
88%
 
of all U.S. ransomware attacks occurred in the healthcare industry during 20163
#1
 
target of cybercriminals is the healthcare industry3
90%
 
of healthcare organizations have suffered at least one data breach in the past two years
Shield lock keyhole

Your security is our mission  

 

Philips holistic strategy is based on the guiding principles of “security by design.” We unite the power of our people, processes and technologies to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical clinical and personal data across the entire care lifecycle. We understand that your cybersecurity is only as strong as its weakest link, so our goal is to make sure that Philips patient monitoring clinical networks and systems are not an entry point for an attack.
Secure products

Security is designed into our products  

 

Security is always top of mind at Philips. Not just network, infrastructure, and data protection. But device protection. Cybersecurity is built into Philips Patient Information Center IX, new generation bedside monitors, and mobile handhelds -- from design and development to testing and deployment.  Our monitoring devices and networks include node authentication and data encryption to secure patient information within and beyond the walls of your enterprise.
Security loop

Meet the latest industry security standards

 

We support robust security policies and procedures, employ established encryption technologies, and comply with regulatory data protection standards. Philips actively engages with government agencies, industry partners and providers to close healthcare security loopholes and implement safeguards.

Security by design goes beyond products and networks

 

With Philips “security by design” solution, you can choose from a comprehensive range of services to keep your monitoring network, systems and devices up to date, performing at peak capacity, and shielded from the constant threat of cyberattacks.

Network Assessment: Our IT services help you set up a secure network

Service agreements

OS Patching Service: To keep your systems up to date with the latest security patches*

Philips Remote Support (PRS): To maintain and protect your systems remotely

Technology solutions: Support the highest security standards and best IT practices

* Only available on eligible versions of Philips Patient Information Center IX

Increase cybersecurity with remote enablement

 

Our remote enablement solution, powered by PerformanceBridge Focal Point, enables you to assess the performance of your Philips clinical and network devices. It helps to speed diagnostics, drive performance, and keep your operating system and device software up to date. Philips experts watch over your device inventory and manage software revisions remotely to simplify the deployment of the latest cybersecurity updates.
Learn more

Get the support you need to be cybersecure

 

Our dedicated consultants work with you one-on-one to provide the ongoing support you need to develop an IT environment you can trust to withstand cyberattacks with confidence, including:
Maintain software
Maintaining software solutions
Remote security support
Delivering remote security support
Meet IT challenges
Helping you meet your IT challenges
Security options
Providing physical security options
hand shake icon

Working with you to win the battle against cybercrime

 

Philips is your partner of choice in your quest to protect the privacy of your patients and the integrity of their data from the constant threat of healthcare cyberattacks. We’re committed to working with you and your team to implement recommended safeguards designed around your infrastructure, your organization, and your patients. Together we can build a more secure healthcare enterprise
“Cybersecurity is front and center in the transition to connected care.”

- Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Philips

Want to talk to a sales rep for a price quote? Or stay up to date on our latest news and innovation in patient monitoring?

Complete the form and someone will get back to you.
Protection where it matters: at the central station, the bedside and on the move

Philips Information Center iX (PIC iX)

Philips Patient Information Center IX

 

  • Flexible access to information supports critical decisions
  • Advanced clinical decision suport to enhance care
  • Standards-based information for enhanced introperability
  • Real-time monitoring for quick interpretation
View Product

